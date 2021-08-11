Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Select Medical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 306,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,796,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $6,843,400. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

