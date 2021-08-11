CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.70

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 49189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at $9,970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at $3,971,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,749,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

