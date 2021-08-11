Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,808 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $118,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

