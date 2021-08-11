Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 242.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 152.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,682. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

