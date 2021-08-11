Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Globe Life by 242.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,682 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.