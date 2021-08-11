Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.