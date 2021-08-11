CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $204,960.00.

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $201,180.00.

CRVL stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CorVel by 79.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 612.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in CorVel by 9.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.