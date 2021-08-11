Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 9.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.30. 2,211,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,309. The firm has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $448.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.