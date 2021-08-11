Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 25,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $2,306,120.82.

NASDAQ COUR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. 1,204,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,002,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

