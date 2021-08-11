Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COVTY. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Covestro has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

