Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Covetrus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after buying an additional 175,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Covetrus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after buying an additional 585,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Covetrus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Covetrus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after buying an additional 198,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.