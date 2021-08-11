Cowen Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $110.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $94.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.