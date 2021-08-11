Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%.

Shares of Crawford United stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. 349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRAWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

