Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

