CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Down 8.7%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.10. 9,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.