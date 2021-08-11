Cree (CREE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Cree to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

CREE traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,021. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

