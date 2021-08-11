Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

