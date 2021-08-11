Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

