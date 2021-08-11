Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 16,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,190. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $720.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

