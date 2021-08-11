CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Michael John Tomsicek Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

