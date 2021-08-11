CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Michael John Tomsicek Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
