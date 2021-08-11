Critical Comparison: Wayfair (NYSE:W) & The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and The Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20% The Honest N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wayfair and The Honest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.10 $185.00 million $2.14 133.28 The Honest $300.52 million 4.18 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wayfair and The Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 7 15 0 2.48 The Honest 0 2 6 0 2.75

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $328.19, indicating a potential upside of 15.07%. The Honest has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.00%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Honest is more favorable than Wayfair.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of The Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayfair beats The Honest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

