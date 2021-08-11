Critical Contrast: Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 7.31% 10.81% 6.07%

Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mendocino Brewing and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mendocino Brewing and Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Compañía Cervecerías Unidas $2.41 billion 1.61 $125.00 million $0.68 30.91

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Mendocino Brewing.

Summary

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas beats Mendocino Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

