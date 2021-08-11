Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of COIHY opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

