Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.16 Million

Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $317.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.02 million and the highest is $319.31 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $962.98 million, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $987.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,402 shares of company stock worth $984,981. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

