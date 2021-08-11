Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $731.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock valued at $984,981 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

