CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CRY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 86,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,989. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after buying an additional 495,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CryoLife by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CryoLife by 1.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

