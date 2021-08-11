CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce sales of $196.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.02 million and the highest is $206.40 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $780.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $808.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $815.97 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $844.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

