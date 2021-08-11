Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Camtek by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 182.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 166,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Camtek by 524.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 211.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

