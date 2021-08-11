Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,112 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Hanmi Financial worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HAFC opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $583.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.33. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

