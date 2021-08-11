Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,011 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

CSTL stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

