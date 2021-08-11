Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.