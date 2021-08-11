Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,181 shares of company stock worth $2,108,895 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

