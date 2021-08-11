Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.