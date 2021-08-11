Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

