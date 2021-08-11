Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

CPIX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 20,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,284. The company has a market cap of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.