Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.20. 4,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,926. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.