Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.57. 11,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

