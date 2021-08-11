Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $7,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

