Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curaleaf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.