CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $977,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.56 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

