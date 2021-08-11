CyberMiles Reaches Market Cap of $12.16 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00064640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00375432 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,473.44 or 1.00022719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00032550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

