Cyclone Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.24 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 85% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $851.30 or 0.01830718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $11.67 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

