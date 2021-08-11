Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytokinetics in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

CYTK stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,580 shares of company stock worth $1,602,035 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.