D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,969 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Adicet Bio worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $221,467.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,245 shares of company stock valued at $749,090 over the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.41. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

