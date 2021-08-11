D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 999 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MPAA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

