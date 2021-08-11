D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

IDYA opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $751.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,107 shares of company stock valued at $340,064. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

