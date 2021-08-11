DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

NYSE DKS opened at $108.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 398,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $43,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

