DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 180,321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 80,699 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

