DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tupperware Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

TUP opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

