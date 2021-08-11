DA Davidson Trims HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Target Price to $22.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

HYRE traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,791. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

